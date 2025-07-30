RingSide Steakhouse, which suffered major damage after fire broke out from behind a kitchen stove in April, is scheduled to reopen Monday.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured, but damage from the fire, smoke and water forced the restaurant at 2165 W. Burnside St. to close.

A news release from the restaurant said that guests “will find the experience largely unchanged, just as warm, familiar, and timeless as ever.”

Briefly

Roseline Coffee has leased two former ground-floor office spaces at Montgomery Park, where it plans to open its sixth Portland location.

Bar Rione closed recently after seven years at Northwest 12th and Johnson streets. Owners Gino Schettini and Kevin Gorretta also own Piazza Italia next door.

Cheerful Bullpen, 1730 SW Taylor St., will close in September. Cheerful Tortoise, 1939 SW Sixth Ave., which is also owned by Amy Nichols, remains in business.

Kaleido Coffee, offering coffee blends from Thailand, has taken over the space at Northwest 21st and Quimby streets formerly known as Queue Coffee. Kaleido also has a shop in Southeast Portland.

Plush, featuring tattoo, intuitive arts and Reiki energy balancing, has opened on Northwest 23rd Avenue near Johnson street. Founded by Amber and Toni Brennan, the shop warns, “no tattoos for racists or homophobes.”

Nam Tao Huu, billed as Portland’s first Thai dessert shop, opened in June at 921 NW 23rd Avenue after extended delays. Owners Pat and Art Tantipattanawong feature creamy slushies made from soy milk and tofu pudding with fresh berries.

Protesters with the Portland chapter of Direct Action Everywhere, an international animal rights organization, protested the serving of foie gras at Bistecca, 2145 NW Raleigh St., on Sunday. Protesters held banners toward diners inside the restaurant and chanted so loudly they could be heard more than a block away. DAE has 18 chapters, five of which are on the West Coast.