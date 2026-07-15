Rhythm and Blues at Jamison Park on July 17
Free concert sponsored by Pearl District Neighborhood Association
As part of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association’s Summer Free For All, Bridge City Soul will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17 in Jamison Square.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, drinks and picnic snacks to the event. No tickets or reservations are required.
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thank you for these awesome music posts Sir Allan!!