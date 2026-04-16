Pavement at Northwest 23rd and Savier intersection shows its age.

The potholed north end of Northwest 23rd Avenue will get some attention soon, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced last week.

Resurfacing work will begin May 4 on the section between Lovejoy and Vaughn streets, with most of that stretch completed by the end of the month. The Lovejoy and Marshall intersections, which involve ADA ramp installation, will be done after that.

“The top layer of asphalt will be ground out and a new layer of asphalt will be placed on top,” PBOT announced. “This project is a short-term fix to address critical pavement failures.”

Short-termed is defined as about severn years, in this instance.

Construction hours are 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Both lanes of traffic will be open at the end of each workday and weekends. One lane will remain open during construction, though with some intermittent closures.

Parking will be possible except during the work shifts.

A full rebuild of the street, estimated to cost $17 million-$22 million, is dependent on coordination with a federal grant extending the streetcar line to Montgomery Park. That project could begin as soon as 2029.

For updates, visit:

https://www.portland.gov/transportation/pbot-projects/construction/nw-23rd-avenue-pavement-resurfacing-project