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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1hEdited

Yay! Long overdue. Happy to see PBOT has reversed its prior position that nothing would be done to fix 23rd until the total rebuild for the streetcar extension went in.

Thanks to Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman who I understand were pushing for action.

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LA's avatar
LA
1h

I found this so incredible that I stopped a phone conversation with a friend to read it to her. She doesn’t even live in Portland any longer (now in Vancouver) but was as excited as I was. FINALLY.

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