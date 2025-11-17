The centerpiece of the Portland Art Museum’s renovation is the 21,881-square-foot Mark Rothko Pavilion. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

After more than two years of construction and a $116 million capital campaign, the Portland Art Museum is set to reopen Thursday with a four-day free celebration for the public. The transformed campus adds nearly 100,000 square feet of upgraded gallery space, including the centerpiece 21,881-square-foot Mark Rothko Pavilion, a glass-enclosed structure that bridges the museum’s two historic buildings and brings art into view from the street.

Inside, visitors will encounter nearly 300 major acquisitions. The renovation also includes more accessible pathways and a dedicated Black Art & Experiences Gallery, underscoring the museum’s mission to broaden representation.