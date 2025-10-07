Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Clay's avatar
Bob Clay
1h

Wonderful article, Fred. I love the descriptions you selected from the NRHP prepared by Kristen Minor. They are extremely well-written and demonstrate terrific research. I live nearby and have viewed this home frequently. Ironically I will lead a Walking Tour of the NW Alphabet District sponsored by the AHC - this morning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture