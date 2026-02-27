Members of Portland People’s Outreach Project hand out needles, pipes and other supplies.

A locally generated bill to regulate handouts of syringes and pipes near schools failed in a committee of the state Legislature this week. District 17 Senator Lisa Reynolds shocked inner Westside neighbors by killing the bill, which she co-sponsored, and by doing so without sharing her change in thinking with its supporters.

The bill was requested by Stadiumhood, a group formed two years ago by residents coping with weekly handouts of drug paraphernalia around Northwest 19th and Burnside streets by an anarchist group called Portland People’s Outreach Project.

Michelle Milla, co-convener of the group, posted a summary of the process on the group’s website