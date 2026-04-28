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Jody L. Stahancyk's avatar
Jody L. Stahancyk
3h

The ultimate way to change the course of history is whom the people elect to hold office. Instead of listening to the rhetoric, judge the actions or inactions. Vote to replace those who waffle, placate, make excuses, and/or lie. The next person maybe not your idea of a great statesman or even person but soon politicians will be less inclined to treat the electorate with indifference. As far as I can see there isn’t anyone who left a better “job” to serve as on the counsel.

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Marilyn Zornado's avatar
Marilyn Zornado
4h

Thank you, Allan for your insight. Are there steps we can take to reverse this trend?

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