Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Misar's avatar
Kurt Misar
5h

I love that this is going on. However, I am a bit disappointed how both remedial and, well frankly, ignorant the results are. I just stopped at this and groaned:

Proposed new idea: cleaner and more enticing city - homeowners keep their property and area in front, sidewalks, planted strips and curbs clean daily;

Did anyone at this meeting think to check what laws exist to require this or even discuss "new ideas" on how to move from code to actual enforcement? Is anybody even discussing why citizen violation of this code occurs so regularly and how that might be mitigated?

Everything proposed in this "new idea" is a matter of City code (law.) Here are the highlights:

Chapter 17.28 Sidewalks, Curbs and Driveways (This includes the planting and parking strips - all parts of City right of way.) The owners of land abutting any street in Portland are responsible for constructing, reconstructing, maintaining and repairing the sidewalks, curbs, driveways and parking strips abutting or immediately adjacent to said land, except as provided in Subsections B. and C. The property owners are liable for any and all damages to any person who is injured...(sic) ....by reason of the property owners’ failure to keep such sidewalk, curb, driveway or parking strip in safe condition and good repair.

17.102.290 Storing Solid Waste, Recycling or Compostable Containers in the Right of Way Prohibited. No person may store, or cause to be stored, containers of solid waste, recycling or compostables in public right-of-way without a permit from the City Administrator. For the purposes of this Section, storage means leaving containers in the right of way for more than two hours either before or after collection during normal business hours.

29.20.010 Outdoor Maintenance Requirements. It is the responsibility of the owner of any property, improved or unimproved, to maintain the outdoor areas of the property and adjacent rights of way in a manner that complies with the following requirements: The list of requirements is long, but covers far more than this "new idea" does.

So. What's exactly new about this idea? And how did getting together, solve a proposed (suggested) problem with a new solution?

The problem is not a lack of laws to provide protections insuring a cleaner, enticing city, its a preponderance of scofflaws failing to comply with the laws (out of ignorance or with intent) and the City's absolute failure to enforce these laws in order to ensure they are obeyed - resulting in a cleaner, more enticing city.

Let me know when you have a serious meeting to discuss how to get the City departments and their employees to uphold city code. Because when you crack that nut, you will, by application, solve a ton of other problems.

Karl Winkler's avatar
Karl Winkler
1h

The irony is that some of us on fixed income struggle to pay the Multnomah County property taxes.

