Participants summarized topics before breaking into subgroups. Photo by Walden Kirsch

We asked NW Examiner subscribers if they had any ideas for the good of the city … and they did.

About 30 people responded to our invitation to join a small discussion group to talk about the topics stirring their hopes and imaginations. Three clusters of issues emerged from the first forum, which was attended by nine readers on Feb. 21. This is the report of moderator Steve Kanter.

Cleaner and more enticing city

A: Homeowners keep their property and area in front, sidewalks, planted strips and curbs clean daily;

B: Renters and condo owners in buildings organize with management companies/landlords/residents associations and/or neighborhood associations to accomplish the same goals;

C: Commercial buildings, retail stores, service buildings and restaurants keep their street fronts, sidewalks, strips and curbs clean daily; and

D: Vacant commercial buildings and properties—property owners and neighborhood associations need to coordinate to ensure daily cleanup.

In conjunction with the above, city needs to power-wash problematic sidewalk and street curbs in commercial strips and areas daily very early each morning on all dry weather days.

To support and encourage above, initiate a program to give building and commercial property owners a prominent sticker of compliance to display.

Improve government structure

Pick one issue to be addressed by a “civic jury” within six months, such as a parks property inventory for either mothballing/decommissioning or proper upkeep and maintenance. The jury could be 12 citizens from across the city. Fact experts and advocates would make their presentations to the jurors, who would deliberate and make recommendations to decision-makers for action. Could collaborate with Portland State University Center for Public Service, City Club, etc.

Start small but promptly and demonstrate success. The city needs to address its core functions, including tackling deferred maintenance and the issues identified by Sub Group I.

Pursue charter and legislative reforms, including possible consolidation of city, Multnomah County (as in the MultNoMo initiative) and reconsider the current method of ranked choice voting.

Improve systems for addiction and mental health services, especially for homeless populations

Entice, and when necessary, compel treatment. Need more inpatient beds for severely mentally ill and more robust community treatment combined with housing and shelter, and correspondingly more residential drug and alcohol treatment. Make civil commitment easier when necessary and require treatment when appropriate as condition of housing and related assistance or to avoid low-level criminal sanctions. Accountability and follow up are critical. State and the local jurisdictions desperately need to fix and strengthen all aspects of the broken criminal justice system.

Coordinate and organize all nonprofit and government entities working on these problems in order to overcome current balkanization and ineffectiveness.

Another forum will be scheduled soon to include those who could not be part of the first session.