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James Wazlaw's avatar
James Wazlaw
5h

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association is right on the mark in opposing/pausing construction of the 219 unit housing project. It seems that the City's track record for these projects is not good and the neighborhood will likely suffer as a result.

The neighborhood's concerns are NOT NIMBY. Residents are genuine worried about the adverse conditions that will exacerbate an already suffering area. It seems this project amounts to a "taking", i.e., the City knowingly reducing the value of existing residential properties by siting, building and operating this facility.

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JW's avatar
JW
3h

I’m sick of legitimate concerns about public safety, neighborhood blight, and government accountability being dismissed with the lazy label “NIMBY.” Portland “progressives” have weaponized name-calling to the point that these terms have lost all meaning. It’s a tactic to silence dissent rather than address real problems, and it’s not working out well, so let’s stop giving it credence.

As someone who has lived in the Pearl for years, I fully support this pause and the pushback demanding accountability from government agencies that have failed residents for far too long. Our neighborhood deserves better than the hand we have been dealt for really the last decade. I hope the association stands their ground. It’s time for accountability and a halt on bad ideas and bad management.

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