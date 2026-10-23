Better than nothing? Proposed 14-story Home Forward apartments rendering and the building site looking west from the Broadway Bridge.

In an era when all housing construction is deemed a public necessity, the Pearl District Neighborhood Association is making a distinction.

Poorly managed public housing that harms the surrounding neighborhood chills future development and should be opposed, the association contends.

PDNA voted unanimously to pause construction of a 219-unit apartment building at Northwest Ninth and Johnson streets proposed by Home Forward. In a letter to the mayor and City Council, the association laid out four conditions for its support.

Reassess current neighborhood economic, social and public safety conditions.

2. Establish a neighborhood livability and safety plan with measurable goals and a clear timeline.

3. Ensure safe access to essential services, including clear and safe pedestrian access, for building residents.

4. Verify that Home Forward, which “has not demonstrated satisfactory management of its existing Pearl District properties,” has the capacity to manage the building.

“Our goal is not to stop redevelopment, but to ensure its success,” concluded the letter. Addressing these concerns before construction begins will protect future residents, strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, encourage future investment and safeguard the city’s substantial public commitment.”

The only pushback to that position came from PDNA Planning and Transportation Committee Chair Sean Sweat.

“When’s the last time we saw a crane in the Pearl?” Sweat asked. “If our neighborhood’s going to come back, we’re going have to become a neighborhood people want to build in again, and I don’t think stopping building is going to help us the way we think it might.

“I’m concerned about the Pearl getting tagged as a bunch of NIMBYs who will fight developers tooth and nail,” said Sweat, who abstained from voting.

“I think there are lots of risks with this, including poisoning the well for the future, which I think is the biggest risk,” countered PDNA President Bruce Studer. “The failure to launch a successful project will doom other projects in that area.”

The Home Forward building is the first proposed in the 14-acre former U.S. Postal Service Property between Northwest Hoyt, Lovejoy, Broadway and Ninth streets.