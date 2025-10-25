Krystal Lynne Pendergraph’s body was found in a parked car on Oct. 11.

Portland Police are asking for public assistance to help solve the shooting death of Krystal Lynne Pendergraph, 39, whose body was found in a car parked on the 2200 block of Northwest Kearney Street earlier this month.

“My partner and I have spent many hours trying to contact businesses and residences in a large portion of Northwest Portland to get video surveillance footage. Some of the video we’ve received has been vital to the case,” wrote Det. Ryan Foote.

“We know we are missing out on potentially important evidence and that some video systems override within a short period of time. We are seeking video between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. We don’t need people to search for anything specifically – we can take care of that.

Citizens are not required to review the footage and are asked not to edit or enhance it.

A Portland Police Bureau news release with all the details and a link to the portal is at:

https://www.portland.gov/police/news/2025/10/11/update-ppb-renews-call-video-homicide-investigation

Anyone with information about this case who has not already talked to the police is asked to contact Homicidetips@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0479 and reference case number 25-280342.