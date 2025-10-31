The Chapman chimney now stands empty because the swifts no longer use it. By Sky Colley

Seeing the swifts is a classic Northwest Portland tradition, known and loved by many Portlanders. For over 30 years, September has meant the swifts returning to the Chapman Elementary School chimney for their nightly roosting, according to The Bird Alliance of Oregon.

The swifts’ spiral entry to the chimney has been a beloved spectacle for as many as 3,000 people over the years. But since 2024, the Swifts aren’t at Chapman.

Through the Swift Watch program, the Bird Alliance of Oregon has provided the public with information on the swifts and also monitors the number of birds each night.

Brodie Cass Talbott works as an Adult Engagement Manager for the Bird Alliance and has been seeing the swifts since he was a kid. He says that predators are the main reason for the swifts leaving.

“They were facing a lot of pressure from predators, which has been a traditional thing at roosts […] and it seemed like eventually the predator pressure was just a little too high at Chapman, and they decided to roost elsewhere,” said Talbott.

The swift’s movement away from Chapman may also be a sign of bigger problems for the species.

“They [are] definitely declining, and so that’s why we do these community science surveys to try and keep track of that and be able to gauge what are the ways that we can help,” said Talbott.

Even though the swifts aren’t at Chapman this year, the Bird Alliance is hoping that they may return in the future.

Talbot says the swifts have relocated to many different locations, one being Abernathy Elementary School. There has also been an increase in their numbers on the east side and in the chimneys of houses.

Many students miss the tradition and connection of watching the swifts.

Senior Clara Sameck went to Chapman Elementary School and has been watching the swifts for years.

“When I heard that the swifts were gone this year, I was sad because now the kids going to Chapman won’t be able to see the swifts like I did,” said Sameck.