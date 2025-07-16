This is a time for pragmatism, not ideology or hitting metrics to show that campaign promises are met, reader Joe McAvoy suggests.

Dear Mayor Wilson,

You've taken on an enormous job, and you've made big promises. I support and applaud your focus and willingness to lead the way out of this mess.

It is essential that the problem be defined correctly so that the solution benefits all. I am concerned that you have not defined it correctly. Please recognize my good intent.

PORTLAND, BY AND LARGE, DOES NOT HAVE A HOMELESS PROBLEM.

Of course there are some people who need accommodations due to financial issues. I will gladly help you address that problem any way that I am asked.

PORTLAND HAS A PROBLEM WITH DRUG ADDICTED AND MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE LIVING ON THE STREETS.

Their homelessness is a by-product of these larger issues. They are suffering, and our city is suffering big time. Your overnight shelter in the Pearl District will not solve this problem.

DRUG ADDICTED AND MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE NEED TREATMENT.

Your solution does not provide that.

DRUG ADDICTED AND MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE ARE COMMITTING CRIMES TO PROPERTY AND LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS.

I was physically attacked in 2022. The police responded two days later. My wife and I have had our cars broken into, robbed and windows smashed five times since 2019, and our mail has been stolen, including new credit cards that were used to purchase items. We are, and you know this, but a microcosm of the rampant crime across the city.

YOUR SOLUTION WILL CONCENTRATE THE HOMELESS PROBLEM AND DESTROY THOSE PARTS OF THE CITY WHERE THE SHELTERS ARE PLACED. Where will these people go in the morning? What will they do? How will local merchants and residents be impacted?

IT IS NOT UNREASONABLE TO PREDICT AN ECONOMIC SPIRAL.

We and many others are considering moving out. We will sell our properties at a loss, your tax base will be eroded, more services will be curtailed, retail outlets will be shuttered and crime will increase.

THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL WILL FOREVER BEAR THE BURDEN OF EXACERBATING THE DEMISE OF THIS ONCE GREAT CITY.

Do you really want that?

I urge you to make a courageous choice and delay this solution until better alternatives are found. This is a time for pragmatism, not ideology or hitting metrics to show that your campaign promises are met. Do the right thing, please.

Joe McAvoy

Slabtown

See all our news coverage