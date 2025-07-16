Northwest Examiner

Mike Doyle
1h

I agree totally with Joe. The City government is not being realistic about solutions to this huge problem. Moreover, our so-called representatives are hiding with their heads beneath various pillows. The Mayor and all 3 District Councillors refused to attend a Monday night meeting of the Pearl and NW District Association to discuss this problem.

rich ovenburg
1h

I agree 100%.......whats wrong with these people? don't they ever go downtown. don't they ever talk to the people who live there. they are making the problem worse not better. tax payers have spent over a billion dollars and there are more homeless now than two years ago. They are just moving drug addicts from neighborhood to neighborhood...please stop

