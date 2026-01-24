Northwest Examiner

Allan Classen
30m

You are right, and they could vote as if nothing has changed.

But this shows that they do not want to be publicly and politically identified with their old team and brand. Next thing you know, their leader will be throwing radical protesters out of council meetings. ... Oh, wait.

Joe McAvoy
1h

They’re still on the council, right? They will vote as a bloc, I’m sure

