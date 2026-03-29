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KBJ's avatar
KBJ
4hEdited

The compiled research at the end of the article is filled with data from 2021, 22, 23, and 24. It’s almost April, 2026. If you’re going to continue parroting the doom loop narrative, at least use current data.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
2h

Apparently you missed the NYT article from March 25th titled "Portland, Ore.: Weird, but Life Is Good"

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