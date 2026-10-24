by Jim Redden
Published Oct. 15, 2026, in Oregon ArtsWatch
One of the most important Portland public art decisions in decades is unfolding behind closed doors.
The decision is being fast-tracked. It is expected to be announced in November.
by Jim Redden
Published Oct. 15, 2026, in Oregon ArtsWatch
One of the most important Portland public art decisions in decades is unfolding behind closed doors.
The decision is being fast-tracked. It is expected to be announced in November.
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It is very helpful to be apprised of these events, but I want to stop short of hair on fire reactions. We have just moved to a City Manager/Mayor system because the old Bureau system was famously inefficient and broken in part due to politicians who regularly changed were “running” segments of government service they knew nothing about and they had political motives that had nothing to do with continuity of service. We hired professional administrators to correct this. I have good feedback on the progress they are making in getting employees and city councilors to adjust to the new system. We are not building something new. The City has been given a hot potato from Metro, who gave up. This is being done at a time of historical financial stress. This seems like the exact type of decision the City Manager should be making with the Mayor. How to continue what the Portland 5 do in a way that preserves the Cultural District.