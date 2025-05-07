Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
7d

Thanks for the comment. The 2012 DOJ settlement is no secret, but some police decisions regarding the standoff on Northwest 21st Avenue last month were not known by the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Corinne's avatar
Corinne
7d

The DOJ settlement agreement is no secret to anyone. It's easy to access online and connect the dots. Sam Adams invited the DOJ in 2012. This is nothing new. We, as a city, demanded rigorous procedural scrutiny for use of force and other matters. That stand off and custodial process are the natural outcome of those demands. We can not expect the police bureau to play by any other rule.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture