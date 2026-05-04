Vehicle inside building.

From the Portland Police Bureau:

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 2:49 a.m., employees at the Multnomah Athletic Club reported seeing a vehicle driving slowly around the building before entering the premise. The vehicle continued driving further inside and was soon observed engulfed in flames and employees called 911. First responders to include Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) arrived and located a deceased individual inside the vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to this happening hours after May Day and the location’s proximity to Providence Park, additional public safety resources to include local and federal agencies were activated to ensure there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Once a thorough sweep of the neighborhood was complete and the area secure, the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit, comprised of multiple partner agencies, turned their focus to the vehicle and interior of the building. During that search, investigators located multiple incendiary devices and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Some of the devices had partially detonated, causing significant damage, while others were found in varying states of activation. Propane tanks were among the materials identified. Specialized robots were used to safely assess, recover, and detonate remaining hazardous devices. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver intentionally entered the building with the intent to deploy explosive devices.

Seized propane tanks.