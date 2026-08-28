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mechanic's avatar
mechanic
Aug 28

If the way Portland behaves now is any indicator, I'm not surprized that Portland wanted to court the shiniest of objects instead of the easiest, most logical, most relevant. What a waste and a shame.

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David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
Aug 28

So the question is whether City elected and appointed officials have learned anything constructive from this governance fiasco in terms of seeing the site developed in a responsible manner? And what is the culpability of former City officials in spending countless millions of dollars that we taxpayers dutifully paid from our earnings? Do they just walk off into the sunset free of any accountability?

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