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Daniel Berne's avatar
Daniel Berne
27m

I applaud Olivia Clark for supporting and helping fund the Pearl Sunday Farmers' Market. I hope that as they City Council see efforts like Reignite the Pearl, they're begin to realize that neighborhoods are natural way in which people self-organize and that neighborhood associations should be partners not something to be managed.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1h

I kid you not, but during peak woke, the Office of Neighborhood engagement sent out a tweet telling Portlanders to avoid cultural appropriation in their choice of Halloween costumes.

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