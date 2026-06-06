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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
10h

Excellent essay, Bob! “Safe streets are the infrastructure of ordinary life.” Amen. I’ve been pointing out our lengthy response times and lack of safety since I was elected and tried to restore cuts to the public safety budget which failed 6-6. Sign the petition!

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
9h

I agree wholeheartedly. I am signing the petition to start the debate. This from someone who believes, just as wholeheartedly, that human caused climate change is the greatest existential threat that not just humanity but every living species in the planet faces. It is about the path we need to follow while we change our global value system to allow for the kinds of changes we need to make in how we live to make a meaningful difference. That is generational, and it can't be a straight line. Let's start the debate. Our City Council is deadlocked and ineffective and seem to favor performative priorities over the most serious that face us in our immediate local future. The initiative system is is best choice. to start the debate.

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