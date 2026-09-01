The future of Keller Auditorium hinges on City Council’s decision.

The Portland City Council will hold a public hearing and vote at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 on a resolution to fund planning for a 3,000-seat Broadway-capable performing arts venue at Portland State University.

The arts and culture center would be at Southwest Third and Lincoln streets.

Meanwhile, the city would explore the feasibility of remodeling Keller Auditorium and reduce its seating capacity from 3,000 to 1,200-1,800.

Karen Whitman, executive director of the Halprin Landscape Conservancy, is urging a no vote.

“The resolution puts nearly $1 billion in motion with no money to pay for it, no market study to justify it, and no guarantee the Keller survives the process,” Whitman said.

She asked supporters of a future for Keller auditorium to sign up now before spots fill and attend the council hearing.