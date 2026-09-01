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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
Sep 1

The city cannot afford a $400-500 million commitment in the middle of a budget deficit era, with outstanding backlogs on parks and streets. Apparently neither can PSU, which is why they are asking city taxpayers to foot the bill.

We would be better off to renovate the Keller in stages as resources allow in the future, instead of abandoning it- or converting it at great cost with money we don’t have.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
Sep 1

The PSU Broadway theatre plan is the worst imaginable concept for Portland. PSU's ongoing financial crisis with no solution in sight means that it will in all likelihood not be able to fund its obligations for the other connected components of the proposal - and that assumes the City picks up all of the substantial operating costs the new PSU B'way theatre would require.

To be blunt, PSU is a weak financial partner for the City, given the University's inability to manage its own substantial funding shortfalls even after several decades of developing ineffective solutions. The only logical conclusion is that (despite PSU's claims) the City will end up fully funding construction and subsequent operating costs of the PSU Broadway Theatre.

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