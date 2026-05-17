Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

Thanks for your support of CHAT. When I ran for Council in 2024, I attended a presentation by CHAT- which I knew nothing about at the time- on what they do, and how they both save lives and save significant funding by responding to low acuity medical emergencies.

They are a significant part of our public safety fabric, and it is important that their funding be restored- along with other proposed cuts to the Fire and Police bureaus.

Reply
Share
Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
2h

Thank you, Michelle! CHAT is vital to our public safety system. My budget amendment would restore it along with other cuts to our public safety system. See the article in today’s Oregonian. I need 7 votes on Council to get it passed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture