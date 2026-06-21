Portland Police Chief Bob Day and Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

When big things happen in the Pearl District, they often begin at The Armory.

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association packed the 570-seat auditorium last July to send Mayor Keith Wilson a message about the Northrup Street Shelter he was about to open. In April, an even larger crowd came to see how they could help Re-Ignite the Pearl with a constellation of summertime events.

This Monday, June 22, PDNA is again inviting the community to The Armory for a dialogue with Portland Police Chief Bob Day and Multnomah County District Nathan Vasquez.

“With shelter closures—the Northrup Shelter and the River District Navigation Center are both set to close later this year— shifting real challenges onto our streets, Pearl District residents deserve to hear directly from the people responsible for public safety face to face,” PDNA President Bruce Studer said.

“Chief Day and DA Vasquez are exactly the right voices for this moment. They represent both the enforcement and accountability sides of this issue, and they’re coming to us at a time when the Pearl is fighting hard to revitalize,” Studer continued.

The free forum begins at 5 p.m. in the main auditorium, 128 NW 11th Ave. Guests are invited to arrive early, as some were turned away from the forum in April.

“Turnout sends a message,” read the announcement of the Town Hall on Policing and Public Safety. “When our leaders see a packed room, they understand how seriously we take public safety, how committed we are to our neighborhood, and how urgently we expect action. An empty room says we’ve given up. A full room says we haven’t.”

“Safety is the foundation everything else is built on,” Studer said. “This town hall is how we let our leaders know we’re paying attention and we expect results.”