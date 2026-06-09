The Watermark at the Pearl kicked off June’s pride month with a bingo party hosted by Portland’s celebrated drag queen, Ms. Poison Waters. The event was held in the W Lounge, where community event coordinator Destiny Wigner brings jazz combos and vocalists to perform nearly every week.

Poison Waters, also known as Kevin Cook, is a former student of Patricia Baker, a retired teacher at Parkrose High School.

Patricia Baker and Muriel Feuer are poised to play bingo.

Barbara Lewis and Watermark staffer Quinn Bihm wave Progress Pride flags. Photo courtesy of Watermark in the Pearl.

Poison Waters makes a commanding entrance. Photo courtesy of Watermark in the Pearl.

“She is a stand-up comedian, every line was fast and funny,” said Jackie Lowthian. “She joked about being gay, about retirement homes, and she accused people of cheating at Bingo.”

One thing Ms. Waters has learned as a performer, she says, is “to be a person, not just a personality. Leading with kindness and curiosity have helped me greatly these past 38 years.”

Ms. Waters ran into with former teachers and a counselor from Parkrose High School at the event.

“It was a great surprise,” she said of the encounter. “Although I see former Parkrose staff and alumni often around Portland.”

“Entertaining seniors is inspiring and enlightening,” she continued. “They have a different appreciation of the art of drag. I enjoy their curiosity about the whys and hows.”

On June 17, Poison Waters returns to the Watermark to speak in a continuing learning series. She’ll share more stories about her life journey, coming out and becoming Poison Waters.