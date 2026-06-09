Poison Waters brings bingo and colorful joy to pride event at Watermark in the Pearl
Poison Waters leads with kindness
The Watermark at the Pearl kicked off June’s pride month with a bingo party hosted by Portland’s celebrated drag queen, Ms. Poison Waters. The event was held in the W Lounge, where community event coordinator Destiny Wigner brings jazz combos and vocalists to perform nearly every week.
“She is a stand-up comedian, every line was fast and funny,” said Jackie Lowthian. “She joked about being gay, about retirement homes, and she accused people of cheating at Bingo.”
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One thing Ms. Waters has learned as a performer, she says, is “to be a person, not just a personality. Leading with kindness and curiosity have helped me greatly these past 38 years.”
Ms. Waters ran into with former teachers and a counselor from Parkrose High School at the event.
“It was a great surprise,” she said of the encounter. “Although I see former Parkrose staff and alumni often around Portland.”
“Entertaining seniors is inspiring and enlightening,” she continued. “They have a different appreciation of the art of drag. I enjoy their curiosity about the whys and hows.”
On June 17, Poison Waters returns to the Watermark to speak in a continuing learning series. She’ll share more stories about her life journey, coming out and becoming Poison Waters.
Good to read that this " Queen" selected an age appropriate group to entertain. Even better to read that she was well received.