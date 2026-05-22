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Michaela Lowthian's avatar
Michaela Lowthian
2h

They should just call themselves Explore Washington Park By Car. Pave paradise put up a parking lot.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
14m

I am a relatively new resident of this area. I value the timely news I receive from the NW Examiner. This story is disturbing. After reading the mission statement for EWP, I am struck by the obvious conflict that a parking lot creates. We, the Public, deserve time to assess a major change such as a paved parking lot. The idea smells "fishy". Could it be another attempt to generate revenue? Are these directors elitists? Why should the terms of their responsibilities seem opaque?

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