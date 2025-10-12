Don your costume—spooky, silly, or from a galaxy far, far away—and join Trinity Music’s organists for the annual PipeScreams Halloween Spectacular, a family-friendly organ concert Saturday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on 147 NW 19th Ave.

This year’s adventurous program features Halloween favorites, including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, in addition to songs from beloved space-themed films, all performed on Trinity’s Rosales pipe organ. Members of Trinity’s Choir School will also perform — and invite others to join in some silly Halloween carols.

The concert will be preceded by a family pumpkin-carving party at 4:30 p.m., with tools and snacks provided.

Proceeds will benefit Trinity’s music programs, especially those for children and youth.

PipeScreams Halloween Spectacular

Concert: Saturday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

Pumpkin carving: 4:30 p.m.

Suggested donation: $15

Location: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 147 NW 19th Ave.

More information: trinity-episcopal.org/music-series