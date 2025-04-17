Northwest Examiner

Javier
Apr 20

These protestors should read this:

https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2025/04/editorial-portland-city-council-misses-the-forest-for-the-trees.html

Javier
Apr 18

Have to laugh that wanton environmental destruction by unsanctioned homeless camping is just fine but upgrading our essential infrastructure is evil.

