A crowd gathers outside Portland City Hall on Thursday to voice their disapproval of a city hearing officer’s ruling on a PGE power line through Forest Park.

Forest Park defenders filled Portland City Council chambers Thursday afternoon and lined up to testify. Forest Park Conservancy and Forest Park Neighborhood Association appealed a decision rendered by a city hearings officer in January.

Appellant experts said the hearings officer merely copied sections of PGE’s case in writing her decision, and did not present analysis as to why counter arguments were insufficient. If that is true, Marisha Childs’ ruling may not hold up to City Council members already picking at its weaknesses.

No decision will be rendered today, but by the end of the afternoon it should be possible to get a reading.

Update:

It’s nearly 6 p.m., and several council members are asking tough questions, asking for details that the three PGE witnesses don’t have.

Update:

The council voted to have a formal motion to uphold the appeal—and deny the PGE project—prepared for later council approval.