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JW's avatar
JW
3h

The bar was already very low, but the current mayor/city council have to be setting some sort of record for largest amount of gross incompetence/bad decision making in a mere two year’s time. This is why local elections are so important.

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David N Wagner's avatar
David N Wagner
4h

No! This behind the door, fast track is so bad. I am very, very disappointed in our city 'leaders'. 20 acres!! No, our management contract says no infringement into Forest Park. I do not understand how this can be pursued. This city council government is so dysfunctional, opaque 'refusal' of accountability of non-profits using our tax funds, stupid severance packages, soft on allowing trash stewing on streets-clean-repeat. This is our city, our taxes!! Sorry to be so upset, however we all should be. The park thing is one breaking point, I hike and hug a tree in FP at least three days a week, if not more. (actually the garbage cyclical cleanup with no end game broke me too). I participated in opposing pge's plan of harming FP (and they had viable alternative route separate from FP) as well as so many others!! Isn't this illegal? So what do we do!?

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