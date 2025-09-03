The anticipated waiting line to get into the Northrup Street Shelter never materialized.

The first night at the Northrup Street Shelter confounded expectations of Pearl neighbors, who had speculated about long lines waiting for the 8 p.m. opening Tuesday. Instead, observers, television news crews and elected officials vastly outnumbered the handful who entered in the prior hour.

Supporters of the city-operated overnight shelter speculated on the lack of interest: homeless people had not heard of the shelter or flyers distributed in the vicinity listed the wrong address.

Others took the low turnout as evidence that homeless people have more pressing needs than a safe place to sleep. Two men coaxed to get in line at about 7:30 p.m. turned around when left on their own.

Portland Solutions Communications Strategist Rob Layne said it is typical for new shelters to take a month or so before approaching capacity.

City Councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman were among about 20 observers on site in the early evening.

The city-operated Northrup Street Shelter, staffed by The Salvation Army, has 40 beds, set to increase to 200 by Dec. 1. Photo by Curtis Holloway.

