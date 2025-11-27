Safeway in the Pearl on one of its better days. When darkness falls, the sidewalk outside the store often provides a different story.

After watching the video below of Northwest 13th Avenue between Lovejoy and Marshall streets at night, District 4 Councilor Eric Zimmerman minced no words.

“It’s an absolute disaster and something we can never let go unchecked,” he told the NW Examiner.

“I’ll ensure this gets in front of the mayor and plead with him to deploy police. The county’s deflection center is going largely unused and producing little in terms of results.

“Our police need to intervene, and they have my full support to do so. It’s deflection or jail, not deflection or nothing.

“No neighborhood deserves this and I’ll do everything I can to deploy crime prevention design for this area. Safeway is one of the most important tenants and services in the neighborhood,” he said.

The video was taken by a source known to Pearl residents who did not want to be identified. It was also shared with Councilors Mitch Green, Olivia Clark and Angelita Morillo, none of whom have responded to a request for comment.