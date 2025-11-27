Northwest Examiner

Sometimes I feel like Zimmerman is the only councilor who listens and is willing to do more than just listen. Whoever filmed this - THANK YOU. I recently wrote a letter to the mayor begging him to have a real police presence here, as this has without question worsened since the shelter opened and is completely contrary to his promise the neighborhood would improve. The video says it all, and I would hope stops the NIMBY accusations.

I keep hearing that the police are too tied up with their assignments at the ICE building - be that as it may, it should not amount to what few officers we have being pulled at the expense of our neighborhood.

When Morillo was trying to defund cleanups District 4 residents came out in droves to support the mayor’s plan, despite the hesitation of his promise the overnight shelter would be an asset to our neighborhood. I hope Councilor Zimmerman is able to get the mayor to understand that we want to work with him but he has to step up the resources to help us in turn. THIS IS NOT OK.

Glad to see a high level City official finally noticing what has been the norm at this site for nearly a decade. Many days, the scene on the sidewalk in front of Safeway looks the same way. When I was installing the cigarette butt receptacles around the Pearl in 2018, walking along 13th on either side of street adjacent to Safeway was always a scene right out of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. To Don’s point, the City and County seem content to flush hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars down the toilet on programs that fail year after year after year.

