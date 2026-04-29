The Armory auditorium seats about 600, and people had to be turned away.

A full house of Pearl neighbors turned out for an event to hear what’s coming to the district this summer, and how they can help.

A Sunday culinary farmers market on Northwest 13th Avenue beginning June 7 is the headline event, but a full summer of events is planned, including bikes races and art exhibits.

Former Umpqua Bank CEO Ray Davis (below), one of the organizers of the event, said the neighbors have suffered enough and can bring back the pre-2020 Pearl and then some.