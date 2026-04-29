Pearl re-ignition off to fast start
Overflow crowd fills Armory to learn what neighbors can do
A full house of Pearl neighbors turned out for an event to hear what’s coming to the district this summer, and how they can help.
A Sunday culinary farmers market on Northwest 13th Avenue beginning June 7 is the headline event, but a full summer of events is planned, including bikes races and art exhibits.
Former Umpqua Bank CEO Ray Davis (below), one of the organizers of the event, said the neighbors have suffered enough and can bring back the pre-2020 Pearl and then some.
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All good. I’m thrilled with the plans. But there’s one thing no farmers market nor reopened green space will accomplish if we are willing to overlook the overwhelming presence of bend over stupor, squalor, and urban decay.
I’m not particularly energized to go out and pick up human waste while paying the highest taxes. That is not my job- and shouldn’t be anyone’s job- for that matter. Taking back the streets will take more then first Thursday, or not ticketing people parking to attend it.
Why is the drug addled swamp by the ASA apartments by the Safeway the disaster it is? Why is there not a daily chain of residents there DEMANDING these threats to our safety are removed?
Have we become this compliant and indifferent to the daily offensive that we’re going to believe we’re actually ‘taking back’ our city by opening a restaurant?
It’s a daily slap in the face walking these city blocks. I think it’s high time people responsible for this mess get slapped into reality.
Yes, it was energizing. Great to see Olivia and Eric there (of course Mitch was a no-show). My one concern was the assumption that more tents would not appear once the shelter was closed. This seems more hope than strategy. We should have a proactive to plan to deal with this - not that I have one off the top of my head but I would be happy to put my head together with others to help figure this out. We don't want tents to surge and have Mayor Wilson give us a "you got what you asked for" look.