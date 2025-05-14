The front door at Lovejoy Station is frequently vandalized and unlockable.

The main entry to Lovejoy Station, a public housing building at 915 NW Lovejoy St., is “always” open. That’s because the lock is continually vandalized and/or surmounted by people who do not belong in the building, which is owned by Home Forward.

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association Livability and Safety Committee held its monthly meeting at Lovejoy Station last month in recognition of the security and livability problems faced by residents. About 30 residents attended, and they were not shy about their fears of drug traffickers and predatory characters who frequent the vicinity and often gain entry. Fear for their personal safety was the primary complaint.

Representatives of Home Forward and Pinehurst Management, a private company contracted to manage the facility, attended the meeting. Claims of inadequate resources to correct problems, as well as promises that remedies are on the way, were not well received by residents at the meeting, a couple of whom walked out proclaiming their disgust. Sally Mize, a resident of the building and member of the committee, returned to report that the front door was unsecured at that moment.

Ken Thrasher, chair of the Northwest Community Conservancy, a nonprofit formed by Pearl residents to provide public safety and humanitarian services, is also a member of the PDNA Livability and Safety Committee. After hearing descriptions of the situation at Lovejoy Station, he promised to contact Mayor Keith Wilson and other city officials to address conditions he deemed unacceptable.