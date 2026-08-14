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JW's avatar
JW
Aug 14

I’d like the city council/mayor/county reps to respond to the fact that most of the homeless in The Pearl have recently come here from other places. I’d like them to tell us whether they think buildings being burned down in our neighborhood and the need for out of pocket private security and citizen foot patrols (while they remove police budget) to maintain even a semblance of normality is reasonable.

This is a result of our permissive to the point of masochistic policies around camping, drug use, and other crime. Cities around the US are getting cleaned up and we are getting dumped on, and this is backed up in the statistics. This should be priority number one for our feckless “leaders” but they’re too busy on their flavor of the week ideologically driven “issues” and shouting into the void how much they hate Trump.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 14

The Pearl Patrol deserves credit for getting involved, reporting problems, attempting to help connect people with services, and in some cases even getting emergency help to people who needed it. But at the citywide level, this is still a whack-a-mole problem. If increased patrols move people out of the Pearl, they often just turn up in the South Park Blocks or another neighborhood.

Without a broader city and county strategy, we are effectively treating these people as a negative externality, passing them from neighborhood to neighborhood like last week’s garbage. We say we care about them, but too often the practical response is simply to move them somewhere else.

There is also a risk that successful neighborhood patrols reduce the urgency for city and public health officials to develop a real solution. The problems described here—severe addiction, mental illness, medical crises, and chronic homelessness—are simply beyond the capabilities of well-meaning volunteers. No offense to the volunteers, but if Portland Police were unable to investigate murders, we wouldn’t expect a neighborhood patrol to step in and solve homicide cases. The same principle applies here. Neighborhood involvement is valuable, but it cannot substitute for functioning public institutions.

At the end of the day, until we hold the City, County, and State accountable, this problem will not improve—especially if their policies have helped turn Portland into a destination for people looking for a place where street drug use is tolerated with relatively few consequences.

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