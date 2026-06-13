Northwest 13th Avenue was buzzing last Sunday. Photos by Susanne Orton, Around the Pearl

The Pearl District Culinary Farmers Market is off to a good start, drawing about 2,000 visitors to its first day on June 7.

“It exceeded every expectation,” said Bruce Studer, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. “This is more than a market; it’s a reflection of the energy, creativity and community spirit that make the Pearl District special.”

Sales obviously exceeded the expectations of some vendors, some of whom ran out of merchandise halfway through the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. time slot.

“Vendors loved it,” Studer said.

The market continues every Sunday through Sept. 27.

The June 14 market features a demonstration by Andina chef Andrew Dunleavy.

“We wanted to create a place where people can discover something new, connect with the people behind their food,” said Kimiko Matsuda, executive producer of the market.