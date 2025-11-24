Pearl District holiday tree lighting on Saturday
Community invited to take part in the festivities at Jamison Square
The annual tree lighting ceremony at Jamison Square will held on Saturday from 1-5 pm. The big moment will be at 4:30.
This year’s event includes local vendors, the Urban Art Network and music by the band Low Bar Chorale.
Caroling with the West Sylvan Middle School choir will be at 2:30.
The event is sponsored by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, Urban Art Network, Hoyt Street Yards Community Association and PacifiCorp.