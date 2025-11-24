The annual tree lighting ceremony at Jamison Square will held on Saturday from 1-5 pm. The big moment will be at 4:30.

This year’s event includes local vendors, the Urban Art Network and music by the band Low Bar Chorale.

Caroling with the West Sylvan Middle School choir will be at 2:30.

The event is sponsored by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, Urban Art Network, Hoyt Street Yards Community Association and PacifiCorp.