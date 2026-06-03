Kimiko Matsuda (L-R), Bruce Studer and Jenae Kaldunski at Sisters Coffee in the Pearl

Farmer’s markets are hubs, said PDNA president Bruce Studer, where people can connect with each other.

The new market will debut this Sunday on the block where Mediterranean Exploration Company, Andina and Jenken restaurants are clustered.

What sets this market apart from others?

“It’s a different experience—it’s more of a culinary and lifestyle market,” said Kimiko Matsuda, the connector who pulled the market to life.

The parts include farmers, hot food vendors and live music.

A mobile stage with full audio and visual features will be a centerpiece. Pro tips from local chefs will be shared from the stage, and kitchen demos can be viewed from an overhead camera.

Portland soul singer and songwriter Tahirah Memory will perform Sunday, June 7, at about noon.

Sisters Coffee will brew coffee and sell fresh pastries.

Tents and shaded areas will tame the summer sun.

A special license allows samples of beer, cider and wine as well as bottle purchase to go. The Pearl District’s new Spin the Bottle vinyl and wine shop will play a part, as well as the Willamette Valley Wine Association.

The Joinery will be there with cutting boards, and a local chef knife purveyor has committed to at least two of the markets.

There will be some newcomers, such as a Lake Oswego bakery that makes a killer sourdough bread, Matsuda said.

Matsuda and Studer made the rounds of all the farmers markets recruiting chefs and makers from across the city’s diverse food culture.

“We’re talking to vendors, we’re getting referrals to chefs. We’re in deep conversation. Bruce and I have been to PSU, Beaverton, Portland Bazaar, Vancouver, Montavilla and Hillsdale farmers markets.”

Because Sundays are typically a day of rest for farmers and service industry workers, asking them to add a day took powers of persuasion.

Cafe manager Jenae Kaldunksi said being a part of city life and the Pearl’s rebound is key. When asked to be involved she said, “Absolutely. Let’s go.”

The Re-Ignite the Pearl Town Hall at the Armory in April lit a fire.

“If there’s any way we can be a part of the community and come together over hospitality and help chefs and restaurants at the same time—yes,” Kaldunski said.

“We also want to bring people into the neighborhood from other parts of town,” said Matsuda, a fashion, food and culture promoter who bills herself as a community engagement strategist.

Andina, Sesame Collective, Papi Chulo’s and Pamana, the Filipino restaurant inside the Hoxton Hotel, will be part of the market. Pal’s, the Haydn Island restaurant that also runs Suttle Lake Lodge, is also onboard.

“It’s an ecosystem,” Matsuda said. “We’re lifting each other up.”

She gives high praise to the work of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association for moving quickly to make this happen.

“This is the most action-oriented group I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

The market will be open every Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through September on Northwest 13th Avenue between Everett and Glisan streets.