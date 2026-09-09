Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc's avatar
Marc
2d

Sweet story....brightened my morning

Reply
Share
Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
2d

Thanks for sharing a lovely story about Liz - who cuts hair.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture