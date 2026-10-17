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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

There are $16 million reasons to vote NO on this measure. Here’s one more:

As far as I can tell, the measure does not limit spending to capital projects. It invites residents to submit “project ideas” for spending available funds, but never defines what qualifies as a “project.” The money could therefore go to a broad range of programs and activities, not just public capital projects.

And here's the fundamental accountability problem: the same groups pushing this measure, backed by dark money from sources they refuse to identify, could submit proposals seeking a share of the money. In effect, organizations that help create the system could—and probably would— also seek to benefit from it.

Who will decide which proposals get funded? What prevents politically connected groups from steering public money toward their own priorities? And why should voters approve an open-ended spending mechanism before these questions are answered?

Portland needs transparency and accountability. Not a blank check for a scheme—or gimmick— shaped by undisclosed interests.

A NO vote is well-deserved.

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Alexander Achmatowicz's avatar
Alexander Achmatowicz
1h

Yet another Mitch Green & Maria Sipin his Chief of staff "connection," Maria a former paid staffer organizer at PBoregon.org

Hear the candid comments @Bike Portland Podcast...title Participatory Budgeting Portland

"representative democracy" vs "direct democracy"

Participatory Budgeting is major Peacock councilor caucus focus

see willamette week August 9, 2025, Sophie Peel, public records request article

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