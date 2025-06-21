Parking signs will soon be replaced with ones adding three hours of enforcement each day. The hourly metered rate will increase from $2 to $2.60.

For residents in most of the Northwest District, the cost of hospitality is going up. Daily guest parking permits, which allow holders to disregard parking meters, are going up from $2 to $12.70.

Since they must be purchased in blocks of 10, some may think twice about laying out $127 before knowing how hospitable they plan to be.

Erika Namioka Nebel, division parking manager for the Portland Bureau of Transportation, wants you to know that the new rates are actually a bargain.

“The price increase … is meant to better reflect the true cost of parking in a pay-to-park district,” she writes. “Beginning July 1, the daily rate for on-street parking in Northwest will be $36.40. That means a 10-pack of daily guest permits is actually worth $364.”

The value of those guest permits gets a boost because the hourly metered rate is jumping from $2 to $2.60 next month. The comparative value also rises because hours of paid-parking enforcement are expanding from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

There’s no telling how valuable your guest permits might become as PBOT looks for other creative ways to patch in its budget woes.

Members of the Northwest Parking Stakeholders Advisory Committee have a City Council-authorized role to represent neighborhood interests regarding policies in Parking Zone M, but PBOT has made clear what committee members can do with their advice.

“If you have questions, I can provide some answers tomorrow night at the NW Parking SAC meeting,” Nebel wrote committee members. “If you want to provide comment, please call 311 or contact your district councilors.”