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Marc's avatar
Marc
9m

"the Mayor's advisory council"...hmmm..those people pushing this plan seem to be sneaky and likely self-serving. How else does one square the absence of a formal study replete with trustworthy data and forecasts? The desires of this group should not dictate the economics of those who must pay. Politics is a dirty business and we can see the consequences. The idea of a second Broadway complex did not grow from demand, it grew from inconvenience. Need we remind ourselves that Portland business is dying? Fully one-third of office space is vacant. Porltand needs to tighten its belt and resurrect profitable enterprises who are willing to come because the business climate is welcoming. We needa full review of the city's budget so that we can lower taxes, spend for more police staffing. Every dollar is precious, particularly when the revenue pie shrinks.

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M Peters's avatar
M Peters
1h

Agreed. 100%

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