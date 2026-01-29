In October, when our skies were still blue, skateboarder Josia King, 25, executed a perfect kickflip at the recently opened Q-Side skate park at NW Third and Flanders streets. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Cal Skate, the oldest skate shop in the world, turns 50 in April.

New owner Chris Nukala’s first trip to Cal Skate was when he was 8 years old. He started working there at 16. Now 35, he’s been here for two decades. So it was no surprise when he took over the iconic business on Jan. 1 from Cal Skate founder and “second father” Howard Weiner.

“We’ve been independently owned since its inception, we have never had corporate backing, and we are the most authentic skate shop in the world,” Nukala said. “If you find something more true to our culture, I would be totally surprised.”

All that, and the shop put Portland on the skateboarding map.

“This region is one of the strongest skateboarding destinations in the world,” Nukala said, adding that while Cal’s serves young skaters and die-hards, it’s often about the fledgling skaters. “We’re the welcoming committee. We have that reputation for being spot one where families come, not necessarily to be sold something, but to be given an experience and knowledge, and to help them find a home in our sport and our culture.”

Nukalu is resolute about nourishing the business over time and pushing it forward. “I’m committed to continuing our core values of grassroots business, and further expanding our graphics and our wheels and barrels.” He also serves on the Design Committee for the planned skatepark under the Steel Bridge that will transform a hellscape called “the pit” into a cutting edge skate park in 2029.

The sport has always been ahead of the culture, Nukala said.

“Even back in the ‘60s, it transcended race, religion, sexuality, age and economic standing. We’re the most inclusive sport in the world. Skateboarding doesn’t care what race, gender or body type you are. Somehow we’re all just skateboarders.”

For example: The 1965 Life Magazine cover that hangs at Cal’s with pro skater Patti McGee in a handstand on her board. Compare that to how women didn’t have a professional basketball league until 1996, Nukala noted.

Growing up in North Portland, he can’t remember a time he wasn’t skating. “I saw the freedom and creativity and self-expression of skateboarding,” he said.

Recalling that first trip to Cal Skate’s with his dad at age 8, “It gave me a sense of belonging. It’s an honor and a privilege to carry that forward,” he said.

Briefly

The Pearl will be get a Thai bakery on the corner of Northwest 10th and Glisan streets in the Gregory building. Work is underway, with planned completion in three months. Expect a Thai spin on bakery classics and desserts that feature sweet coconut milk, sticky rice and tropical fruits. The bakery will be operated by the team behind ZabPinto, the lively Thai restaurant on the same block.

The Horizon Building, 406 NW Glisan in Old Town, had a friends and family opening Feb. 1. The four-story space will open in late February and include a first-story coffee shop, a basement jazz club called “the downbeat,” and a gallery and maker space. The 1905 building is owned by Creative Homies, which markets the project as “a niche space that is explicitly designed for our BIPOC fam to rest, play and flourish.”

The Horizon Building is the future home of an Old Town jazz club, gallery, and a maker space. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

Bartini, 2108 NW Glisan St., is closing. Urban Fondue, located next door, 2114 NW Glisan, is also closing.

Nordstrom Rack, 245 SW Morrison St., closed Jan. 31.

Fancy Baby, 1204 NW Glisan St., will reopen in February with a new name as well as a new bar/restaurant concept focused on salumeria, or cured meats and cheeses.

The Study & Society, 1128 NW 13th Ave., will open soon on the west side of The Wyatt, next to Sisters Coffee. Last summer, AMP Gallery activated the space with a series of art shows, spoken word events and vintage clothing pop-ups. According to its Instagram page, Study & Society will be “a quiet and intentional space for focus and connection.”

San Francisco-based Baggu, maker of boldly patterned zipper bags and puffy laptop sleaves for people on the go, is opening a bricks and mortar store at Northwest 23rd and Kearney in the former MudPuddles Toys location next to Eileen Fisher.

Contact Michaelalowthian@gmail.com with Northwest Portland business tips and news.

Read all the news at NW Examiner