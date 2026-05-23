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Norm Frink's avatar
Norm Frink
8h

Good column. Yeah Multnomah County has been a dumpster fire under JVP.

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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
7h

Run, Sharon, run!

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