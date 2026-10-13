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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
23m

Here we go again. It's "clearcut" that PGE is trying to get its foot in the door by submitting only the first phase of a multi-phase project in Forest Park.

It's also "clearcut" that the City hearing officer, and later the council when the hearing officer's decision is appealed, should apply commonly accepted national environmental standards to this application.

It's "clearcut" that, under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a project applicant generally cannot submit an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for only the first phase of a proposed multi-phase project. Reviewing only the first phase of an interconnected multi-phase proposal is known as "segmentation," which is explicitly prohibited under NEPA regulations.

That's what PGE is trying to do. They could not get away with it if, for example, they were trying to build this project on Forest Service land.

Addressing only the first phase of a project should not be allowed in the city's review process either.

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