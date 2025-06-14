Opening day at new Washington Park Reservoir
The public gets its first close-up look at the ambitious project
Portlanders got a sneak peek of the Washington Park Reservoir, or rather the reflective pools on top of the 12-million-gallon underground tank containing the “real water” that supplies homes and businesses today. Six hours of festivities, tours, speeches, giveaways and vendor booths ends at 4 p.m.
Construction on the project began in 2016 and cost $211 million.
Today, it is the cleanest, most impressive public space in the city. The old reservoir never looked this good. Can the city and its people protect it as a fount of beauty, recreation and a civic pride for all? We’ll be watching.
