The annual Open Studios + Holiday Market at NW Marine Art Works, 2516 NW 29th Ave. is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

See more than 75 artists in their studios and browse jewelry, apparel, paintings, printmaking, ceramics, photography, sculpture, accessories, housewares and more. There will be live music plus food and drink. Admission is free.

In addition to current works by artists, this year, the Unkeles Collection will be sold off, with all revenues donated to the Artist Emergency Relief Fund at Gather Make Shelter, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit, founded by Dana Louis, an Unkeles Family artist for 30 years.

The Unkeles Family has rented studios for 43 years in a dozen buildings, of which four remain: NW Marine Art Works, North Coast Seed Building, River Street Studios and Carton Service Building. These spaces hold 175 studios and approximately 385 artists.

“Time has also come the inevitable downsizing of the Unkeles household,” said Ken Unkeles. “Our wall space has shrunk, and paintings, many still treasured, have been stuck in closets, stacked on floors and squirreled away in back rooms since our last move.

“The self-storage industry may generate 45 billion dollars a year, but it is not going to get one penny to store art from the Unkeles Family. We want you to help these works find new homes on new walls, where they will be valued again.”

For more information, NWMarineArtWorks.com or the event site here.