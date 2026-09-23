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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
4h

Finally.

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Lisa Caballero's avatar
Lisa Caballero
1hEdited

I just checked in the mirror . . . I'm not a machine. But I do have some advice for District 4 voters who basically support the mayor's agenda: Only rank candidates whose first name begins with a vowel -- Eric, Eli, Olivia. That's three. You don't need to rank six, and don't rank anyone you don't want representing you on council.

And there is a corollary, "Ditch Mitch."

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