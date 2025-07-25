Here’s one for the littlest readers and budding Examiner followers.

Our game is about the creatures all around us. Some say NW Portland and Pearl kids are nature-deprived, but we know that’s just suburban smack talk. The following shots are a selection from close-by neighborhoods that depict creatures in our urban environment.

Growing up, my siblings and I liked the Sesame Street segment “One of these Things.” It was a game paired to a catchy song. The challenge was to find the oddball that didn’t fit in with the others.

In the same spirit, let’s try a 2025 Substack version.

Can you spot the photo of the real wildlife habitat among these, and also name it?

Bonus points if you can name the location of the other creatures pictured.

See all our news coverage