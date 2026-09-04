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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
7d

Well said.

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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
7d

There is too much behind-the-door deal making with the council, mayor, and city administration. Long term leases are signed for shelters and then reversed, revenue has buckled but pricey projects get funded, PGE gets its power line decision reversed. Highly compensated executives are paid to leave without any explanation of a vision that makes them obsolete—until another one is hired.

The round robin lack of respect for voters who are paying the bills demonstrates that key government employees have forgotten that respect and trust must be earned. You don’t get it by announcing you have it. Do better.

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