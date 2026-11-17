Goodies Snack Shop is moving to Northwest 11th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street from Old Town, where it had been in the Merchant Hotel at 139 NW Second Ave. for four years. It will open soon in the Kathleen Saadat Apartments. Goodies owners Joyce Chung and Terence Brasch carry grocery staples, including chips, candies and refrigerated drinks, but this is not a typical conveniences store with cheap bandanas and lottery cards. They feature Korean food items and beauty and household products.

Owners Joyce Chung and Terence Brasch at the old location.