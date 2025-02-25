Dr. Joseph D. Matarazzo

Dr. Joseph D. Matarazzo, a longtime Portland Heights resident who advised five U.S. presidents, died Jan. 23 at age 99. Giuseppe (Joseph) Dominic Matarazzo was born on Nov. 12, 1925 in Caiazzo, Italy. He emigrated to the United States at age 13 and attended public school in Schenectady, N.Y. After service in the Navy, he received a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Northwestern University in 1952. In 1957, he was recruited by Oregon Health Sciences University to establish a pioneering department of medical psychology. He served as the department’s chair from 1957 to 1996, and remained a professor until 2006. Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Reagan and George H.W. Bush consulted with him and/or offered him positions in the federal government. He was involved in the selection of Portland police officers for 20 years and trained laypeople in counseling at William Temple House. He married Ruth Gadbois in 1949; she died in 2020. He is survived by his son, Harris; daughters, Elizabeth Holman and Sara Matarazzo; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Thomas BeLusko

Thomas Christopher BeLusko Sr., who grew up in Northwest Portland and attended Cathedral Grade School, died at age 79 on Dec. 26, 2024, of pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 12, 1945. He graduated from Benson High School and the University of Portland. He served as an Air Force officer during the Korean War. He worked his entire career for the company founded by his father, Jos. V. BeLusko Co., in Northwest Portland. He married Susan Van Metre in 1969, and they lived for many years in Cedar Hills. She died in 2018. He is survived by his son, Thomas Jr.; brothers, Joseph, Charles and David; and one grandchild.

Jan Secunda

Janis Patricia Secunda, a longtime Linnton resident and citizen activist, died at age 81 on Dec. 18, 2024, of cancer. She was born in Redlands, Calif., on Dec. 11, 1943. She attended 54 different schools, including Yakima Valley Community College. She worked as a fiber optics installer and manufacturer. She cofounded the Linnton Environmental Group, which worked on soil and water conservation projects, including ivy removal and trail improvements in Forest Park. She is survived by her husband, John Shaw; children, Pat Bonner, Kim Bonner, Judah Secunda, Joe Secunda, Reed Secunda and Annie Dismore; brothers, Johnny and Michael VanSandt; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Glenn McMath

Glenn Doyle McMath, a sixth-generation Oregonian who grew up in Kings Heights and later chaired the Lincoln High School Alumni Association, died at age 63 on Jan 15 after a 19-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Portland on Dec. 2, 1961, and attended Chapman Grade School and Lincoln High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. After a 30-year career in medical products and equipment sales, he became a real estate broker in 2017, working for Windermere out of its Northwest 20th Avenue office. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. He married Dickey Beatty in 1990. He is survived by his wife, Dickey; daughter, Lucy, and sisters, Lisa Holzgang and Terry McMath. A celebration of life will be held at the Multnomah Athletic Club on Sunday, March 23, from 2:30-5 p.m.

Death notices

John Archer, 94, attended Lincoln High School.

David Bartels, 60, volunteer at Blanchet House.

Thomas Braden, 84, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

J. Randolph DeWeese, 82, ressident of Portland Heights and Goose Hollow.

Gerald Fullman, 97, Multnomah Athletic Club and Arlington Club member.

Kathleen Grant, 71, counselor at Catlin Gabel School.

Donald Jackson, 73, member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Richard E Lakeman, 93, president of Pittock Mansion Society and Oregon School of Arts & Crafts. Lorraine Nagel, 95, Multnomah Athletic Club member, soloist for Mello Macs.

Duane Paulson, 97, member of Multnomah Athletic Club.

Ronald Kent Ragen, 89, 1953 Lincoln High School graduate and Multnomah Athletic Club member. Steven T. Watson, 71, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Elizabeth E. Jacob, 85, active in housing advocacy at First United Methodist Church.

John Doerfler, 86, Multnomah Athletic Club member

.